Sara Netanyahu appeals to Mother of Qatar emir for hostage release

Sara Netanyahu appealed to the mother of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, regarding the release of the hostages, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Monday.

In a letter sent to the Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned, Netanyahu wrote, "Ramadan, a time for compassion and generosity, reminds us of the strength we hold when we come together to uphold the values of peace and humanity."

"It is in this spirit of unity and shared human values that I wish to address a matter of great urgency and importance - the plight of the Israeli abducted and held by Hamas in Gaza."

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Men's 1500 Metres Semi Final - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - October 4, 2019 Qatar's Sheikha Moza bint Nasser reacts. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

"The pain of their families, who await their return, resonates deeply within our hearts, reminding us of the preciousness of life and the importance of coming together to protect it," the letter added.

Netanyahu's call to 'transcend political boundaries'

Netanyahu further appealed personally to the sheikha, stating, "Woman to woman, it's imperative to address that among the hostages, 19 women are enduring unimaginable hardships. Reports of sexual abuse and rape are horrifying, and such acts against women cannot be ignored or tolerated. It is a call to action that transcends political boundaries and speaks to our shared humanity and values."

"I urge you, in the spirit of Ramadan, to leverage your significant influence to work towards the release of the Israeli hostages," Netanyahu emphasized.

"We cannot remain silent or stand back when the dignity and safety of women are at stake," the letter concluded.

Netanyahu's letter comes amid renewed efforts in recent weeks to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, with Qatar acting as a significant mediator.