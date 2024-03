Hamas official Basem Naim said on Monday to the Anglo-France-Presse (AFP) that the terror group did not know which of the hostages were dead or alive, according to a Ynet report.

Basem also added that the hostages were held by many terror groups in many different locations in the Gaza Strip.

According to Basem, a ceasefire is necessary for Hamas to ascertain how many and which hostages it is still holding.