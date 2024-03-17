Former MK accused of spying on Israel helped draft hostage deal - report

Former Knesset member Azmi Bishara took a significant part in the drafting of the agreement between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas at the Paris Summit, which was intended to lead to the establishment of a hostage deal and a ceasefire, according to a report by French newspaper Le Figaro, on Sunday.

Hamas-Israël. Un homme joue un rôle important ds les négos: l'ancien député arabe israélien Azmi Bishara, exilé au Qatar, devenu l'éminence grise diplomatique de l'émir. "Il a fortement influencé la rédaction du document de Paris". A lire dans Le Figaro.https://t.co/c3OEAQZk7v — Georges Malbrunot (@Malbrunot) March 17, 2024

Additionally, Bishara, who fled to Qatar after being suspected of espionage against Israel, is currently serving as a senior adviser to the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, according to the report.

The outline drawn up in Paris was reported to include the release of several hundred Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of 35-40 Israeli abductees, among them women, soldiers, men over 50, and abductees whose medical condition is serious.

In addition, the number of prisoners who would be released for each female soldier will be higher than for other abductees who would be released at this stage and will also include "heavier" prisoners (i.e., prisoners serving life sentences for murder.)

Also, according to the reported deal outline, for each hostage who is released from Hamas captivity, Israel will agree to a day of cease-fire in the fighting in Gaza. This means that a ceasefire could last up to six weeks in the first phase of the deal.

The cabinet is expected to decide on the hostage deal demands on Sunday

The Israeli cabinet was meant to reach an official decision regarding a hostage deal on Friday. However, the meeting was cut short because it was scheduled too close to Shabbat. The cabinet is expected to reconvene on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. to finish the meeting and come to a decision.