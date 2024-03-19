Troops engaged in shootout with Mabhough before killing him, new details show

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper reported on Tuesday new information regarding the assassination of Hamas's Interior Ministry Operations Chief Faack Mabhough.

According to the report, in the past few weeks, Mabhough had been holding meetings with representatives of the UN and local clans in Gaza, which resulted in the arrival of two sets of trucks delivering goods and humanitarian aid to the Strip.

After 12 a.m., a large number of IDF troops broke into the western area of the Shifa hospital, accompanied by fighter jets. In parallel, there were reports that tanks had completely besieged the area.

IDF launches new op. in Gaza's Shifa hospital, reporting terror activity (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Shootout takes place

Following this, IDF soldiers broke into the residential building where Mabhough's family lived, blew up the entrance gate and shot inside. When it became clear that Mabhough was outside his apartment, they ordered his family to leave the house and move to the south of the Gaza Strip.

An additional military force entered the Shifa hospital, where Mabhough was staying. The soldiers asked him through loudspeakers to come out, raise his hands and turn himself in. However, a shootout took place at the scene and Mabhough was subsequently killed.

During the activity, Staff-Sergeant (St.-Sgt.) Matan Vinogradov, from Jerusalem, 20, was killed.

IDF troops allowed hundreds of Palestinian citizens to leave the Shifa hospital compound. As part of the operation and during the encirclement, terrorists opened fire from the hospital compound towards soldier, who returned fire and shot the terrorists.