Looking into Kfar Aza, five months after the October 7 massacre - analysis

On the morning of October 7, Hamas attacked Kibbutz Kfar Aza by breaking through a fence that runs around the community. The community is one of the closest to Gaza, and the suburbs of Gaza City, such as the built-up area of Jabalya and Beit Hanoun, are easily visible from here.

Hamas crossed the mile of open fields that separate the Jewish community from Gaza and massacred people here.

I visited Kfar Aza on Wednesday, March 20. It was a warm day, the kind of day that would usually be full of life in spring. However, today, this community - which once had almost 900 residents - is now empty. There are guards at the entrance, and people patrol the community in cars or golf carts.

Many groups visit to see the evidence of the massacre and hear the stories of the tragedy here. One resident provided a tour to the group I was with. However, like the rest of the community, she has been evacuated and does not stay here.

We began the tour in the reverse of how Hamas would have encountered this community. That means we began in the center of the community and moved towards the fence. Many of the houses do not look damaged on the outside, instead life has been frozen here since October 7. There is still a Sukkah in one yard. Bicycles, toys, everything that marks the life of a peaceful village is here. But there is no civilian life today. Only the birds make noise, along with the humming of a Hermes 450 drone overhead, the kind Israel uses for surveillance and also airstrikes in Gaza. There is the roar of artillery in the background a few times.

Sukkah in Kfar Aza, five months after October 7, which fell on Simchat Torah following the end of Sukkot (credit: Seth J. Frantzman)

However, in general, the war also feels distant. It's like life stopped here, and we are still living October 7. I’ve spoken to other residents of the border who describe life like that. They say we are living in day 160 of October as if the month keeps going on and on.

Before vs. after the attack

Before the war there were over 100 young children living here. Many young people lived on the kibbutz as well. They lived in a neighborhood of small, older white homes near the fence. Their area bore the brunt of the attack. A small path leads from that group of homes, laid out in several lines on their own paths perpendicular to the border.

Some of the homes are burned, others ransacked and full of bullet holes. Signs on each small home describe who was killed. One says, “Nitzan Libstein was brutally murdered in this house.” Another says, “Ofir Shoshani was brutally murdered in this house.”

At one end of the group of youth homes is a house with a sign that the family has erected. It says “Sivani’s house.” It is in memory of Sivan Elkabets and Naor Hasidim. “I am Sivan’s mother. I hold a notebook close to me. I am writing to my daughter Sivan because I miss her, because I need Sivan, because I feel that I failed to keep her safe,” the sign reads. It describes the story of October 7 and the murder of Sivan and Naor. “May they come, may they see, may they take pictures, may people will distribute, and may we be remembered and not forgotten for a moment, forever. What the monsters did on October 7, 2023,” the sign reads.

Sivan’s house is one of the few that are open to visitors. Each family has their own decisions to make about these memories and how to preserve the destroyed home. The kibbutz is also deciding how to memorialize the murdered. It is a difficult choice. To keep the homes here as they were on October 7 will be a harrowing museum of memory, however it will also preclude a return to normal life for the community. Almost half the homes were damaged in the attack, which leaves questions about what to do. For now, they are preserved as they were on October 7.

In Sivan’s house, there are bullet holes everywhere. It is as if the terrorists sprayed bullets around just to destroy. Other homes were impacted differently, and there is no clear logic as to why some were targeted, and others were not. Journalists capture images of the destroyed house of released hostage Amit Soussana, kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas, at Kibbutz Kfar Aza, on January 29. (credit: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/REUTERS)

A few were burned, many are almost untouched. The security forces arrived at Kfar Aza in force only in the afternoon of October 7 and were able to evacuate the survivors of this community to a nearby gas station and then later to safety. It took days to clear the homes. Some were not fully secured until October 14. The battle for the community continued from October 7 for several days. Where corpses were found a small dot was made.

This was a growing community before October 7. There were forty homes for younger people and other new homes that had been built in recent years. Sixty-three members of the kibbutz were killed, including Alon Shamriz and Yotam Haim, two young men who were taken hostage and freed themselves in Gaza, only to be killed by the IDF on December 15. On March 20, President Isaac Herzog “announced his decision to honor the heroism of the hostages Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka, and Alon Shamriz, who were tragically killed by IDF forces while escaping Hamas captivity. The awards will be presented to their families in a moving and unique ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem,” Herzog’s office said.

Walking along the deserted paths of Kfar Aza, I feel the unsettling feeling of seeing these scenes before. Hamas recorded its attack using videos, and also some CCTV video captured the Hamas attack on these communities. In my memory, I’ve been here before, because I feel like I’ve seen these pathways. It’s easy to imagine the terrorists here walking along. It would have been a clear, warm day like March 20, except in the fall. They would have broken through the fence and then broken into the kibbutz, and they would have felt initial surprise at the lack of opposition they faced along the border. The initial terrorist wave of attacks not only focused on massacring the young people who lived near the fence but also the terrorists focused on killing members of the security team.

Each community here had a security team made up of IDF veterans who volunteered. There is a small stout building in the middle of Kfar Aza with a red roof which was the armory. These communities had locked armories for the long guns and rifles that could be distributed in an emergency. However, in some cases, there was no time to give out the weapons. Because people were sheltering in their safe rooms and expected rescue to come, there wasn’t a possibility of dividing the weapons in many communities. This is because an attack of this nature, with 300 terrorists breaking into the community, was never imagined.

“This is where the heroic members of the civil guard were killed,” a sign says on the stout building. Seven of them fell in this area. Some were killed quickly, and others were wounded. After the armory, we walk along a path next to several homes, each with a story. In one a family survived, in another a person was killed. Each has a story of horror, except for a few families who were not present on that dark day.

Where heroic members of the civil guard was killed on October 7 in Kibbutz Kfar Aza (credit Seth J. Frantzman)

We come to a small rise, and there is a memorial for a man killed in a rocket attack many years ago. It is a reminder that this kibbutz has been on the frontline in other wars. However, nothing like October 7 ever happened before. I had never been to Kfar Aza before today, but I had been near it many times in every war going back more than a decade.

This place was always one that Hamas mortars and rockets targeted. Iron Dome intercepted many of the projectiles after the system became operational. On October 7, after Hamas massacred sixty people here, it also kidnapped seventeen.

Today, five are still held in Gaza. Photos of the hostages festoon the kibbutz today. They hang near a tree that is decorated with small signs, recalling that the kibbutz was founded 67 years ago. This community and others were founded on the border with Gaza in those days to secure the border. In those days in the 1950s, there were infiltrators from Gaza, and later, terrorist groups in Gaza, at the time backed by Egypt, carried out attacks.

Israel had to confront the terrorists in 1956, conquer Gaza in 1967, and then put down an insurgency in the 1970s and then again in the 1980s and 2000s. Now, the IDF is back in Gaza. From Kfar Aza looking into Gaza, it’s not clear how this war will play out or whether this community will return to what it was in the past.