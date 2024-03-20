Israel to honor three hostages killed by IDF in Gaza in special ceremony

President Herzog has decided to award citations to the families of Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka, and Alon Shamriz, the three hostages who were mistakenly killed by IDF fire last December while attempting to escape from Gaza.

They were close to reaching their goal of escape and moved towards a group of IDF soldiers, holding a white rag and shouting in Hebrew for help with their hands up.

The soldiers who mistook them for terrorists and shot them were among IDF personnel who were trying to rescue them and other civilian and military hostages who were abducted on October 7 by Hamas and taken to Gaza.

The circumstances of the deaths of the three aroused considerable controversy in the media and among the Israeli public. Before the announcement of the incident by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, there were conflicting versions within the IDF itself of what had happened.

President reaches out

Herzog, in a gesture of comfort to the grieving families of the three who have accepted the official explanation of the IDF, has decided to recognize the trio as heroes who died under extraordinary circumstances and has praised their determination, courage, and heroism.

The citations on behalf of the State of Israel will be awarded at a special ceremony at the President's Residence on a date yet to be announced.