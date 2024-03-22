Blinken talking to Netanyahu, war cabinet amid Rafah row

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is expected to meet with the war cabinet on Friday, amid tensions between the two countries over Israel’s pending military operation in Rafah.

The two men also spoke as an Israeli delegation led by Mossad Chief David Barnea was in Doha for talks on a deal for the release of the remaining 134 hostages. The talks have been mediated by Qatar and Egypt, with support from the US. CIA Director William Burns is also in Qatar for those negotiations.

The deal is expected to see the release of some 40 hostages in exchange for a six-week pause to the war, which the US hopes to expand into a permanent ceasefire that would bring everyone home.

Israel and the US have been united in their belief that Hamas must be ousted from Gaza and removed from its governmental control of the enclave in light of its October 7 attack against the Jewish state.

But they have differed in their military approach, with the US insisting that an IDF military operation in Rafah, where over 1.3 million Palestinians are located, would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks to a senior staff on a C-17 Globemaster as he departs Jeddah for Cairo, Egypt, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 21, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL)

Dermer and Hanegbi to visit Washington next week

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi are expected to lead a delegation to Washington next week to discuss the issue with the US.

The Biden administration is expected to explain that Hamas can be defeated through more limited targeted operations.

Netanyahu and Dermer have both said that this is incorrect, with the Strategic Affairs Minister stating that Rafah is so essential to defeating Hamas’s existential threat that Israel would risk international isolation to destroy the terror group.

The United States has also taken issue with Israel’s handling of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, warning that the IDF has not done enough to prevent a hunger crisis in the enclave.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said on Friday that seven million pounds of food had entered Gaza on Thursday.