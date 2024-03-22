WATCH: COGAT facilitates entrance of another seven Gaza humanitarian aid trucks

Seven humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip on Thursday through a security fence, the IDF announced Friday afternoon.

The entrance of the trucks was facilitated by the Coordination and Liaison Administration to Gaza (COGAT) and was secured by IDF soldiers.

The aid packages, sent by the World Food Program, were closely inspected at the Kerem Shalom Crossing, the IDF added.

The IDF confirmed that it planned to continue to allow and facilitate the entrance of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip by land, air, and sea in accordance with international law.

New aid collection point

Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, the IDF's international spokesperson, released a statement from the center of Gaza, a new access area for aid.

Lt. Col. Richard Hecht statement on aid into Gaza. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Hecht asserted that the Palestinians in Gaza had been taken captive by Hamas and that Israel would continue to support civilian populations in accessing aid.