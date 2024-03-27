Knesset holds conference advocating for the disabled during wartime

On Wednesday, an emergency conference occurred at the Knesset with the "Purple Vest Mission," discussing emergency disaster aid for people with disabilities.

The Purple Vest Mission website states that the current mission in Israel began as an initiative on October 7, following the Swords of Iron War outbreak.

However, they have been around since March 2022, when the Russia—Ukraine war started with multiple delegations being sent to Ukraine. Access Israel created the group to promote "accessibility and inclusion for all types of disabilities in all areas of life."

In Israel, the group's main goal is to provide critical support to people with disabilities, the elderly, and their families in regions targeted by missile attacks.

"No one is left behind"

"No one is left behind" is the group's main slogan, emphasizing its dedication to ensuring everyone can stay safe in a rocket attack.

One of the panel topics discussed creating shelters and life-saving systems more accessible to people with disabilities. A bomb shelter in the center of Israel is opened in preparation for retaliation from Gaza after overnight launch of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Members of Knesset (MKs) Debi Biton, Penina Tamno Sheta, and Shirley Pinto led the conference, which was attended by other ministers.

Booths of civil society organizations, including the Israeli Accessibility Association, Better, and Rightear, will be set up outside the conference hall at the Knesset.

Among the panel speakers, some notable speakers include Esther, the mother of two children who were evacuated from Kibbutz Nir Am, and Dor Ben Ami, a Sderot resident who is the head of Emergency Resilience at Link 20.

The main aim of this conference is to provide immediate solutions to the issue of inadequate physical and mental accessibility response options for individuals affected by the war.