Terror cell eliminated while exiting tunnel shaft, over 15 terrorists killed in past day

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) continued operations targeting terrorist infrastructure across the Gaza Strip, including inside Shifa Hospital, after armed forces uncovered more weapons within the hospital, the IDF said on Sunday.

During an IDF operation in Rimal, in the northern Gaza Strip, terrorists launched RPGs and fired at troops with sniper rifles. Subsequently, compounds where RPGs were launched and snipers were stationed were targeted and struck by Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft.

Over 15 terrorists were eliminated on Saturday, the IDF added, including a terrorist cell identified while exiting a tunnel shaft and approaching an IDF convoy. The terrorists were eliminated via airstrike.

In a separate incident, a terrorist cell approaching IDF troops was eliminated via sniper fire.

Terrorist infrastructure targeted

Approximately 80 targets used for terror were struck by Israeli forces across the Gaza Strip, including Hamas military compounds and additional terrorist infrastructure, the military reported.

Terrorists were also located within the compounds and were eliminated in IDF strikes.

IDF strikes Hamas terror cell in a military compound. March 31, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Within the area of Al Amal, both ground forces and IAF operated and dismantled terrorist infrastructure and destroyed missile launch sites.

Also, within Al Amal, a stock of weapons was found, including military equipment and grenades.