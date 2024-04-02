IDF continues operations in Khan Yunis, doctor wounded in Gaza

IDF troops fought in the Al Amal neighborhood in Khan Yunis, carrying out precise and targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure in the neighborhood, the military said on Tuesday.

During these operations, the forces found many weapons, including RPG missiles, munitions, and Kalashnikovs, and killed dozens of terrorists.

In addition, the IDF added that in the past few days, troops of the Egoz unit arrested dozens of terrorists in the Nasser Hospital, who were subsequently transferred to the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) for further investigation.

Furthermore, troops searched the area of the Nasser and the Al Amal hospitals to ascertain the Hamas terrorists did not return to establish their infrastructures there. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. April 2, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF announces doctor in reserve severely wounded

The IDF announced on Tuesday that a reserve doctor in the Commandor formation was seriously wounded on Sunday in combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

The doctor was evacuated to the hospital for further medical treatment.