IDF strikes Lebanon after Hezbollah drones target northern Israel

Several kamikaze drones launched by Hezbollah targeted several sites in northern Israel throughout the day on Monday, with the IDF launching retaliatory strikes in southern Lebanon.

On Monday morning, a kamikaze drone launched by Hezbollah crashed near Rosh Hanikra. On Monday afternoon, at least two drones were intercepted by Israeli air defenses near Kiryat Shmona, with sirens sounding throughout the area amid the interceptions.

The IDF stated that it targeted military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah near Khiam in southern Lebanon after a terrorist was spotted inside the structure.

Lebanese media reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted several locations in southern Lebanon on Monday afternoon.

IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon. April 8, 2024 (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Lebanese official accuses Israel of 'luring' Lebanon into war

Lebanese Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri accused Israel of trying to "lure" Lebanon into war in comments to Asharq Al-Awsat on Monday.

"We will not be dragged to an open war and we will continue to exercise self-restraint and to absorb the Israeli aggression that reached its peak in the past two days by turning most villages and towns situated south of the Litani river into dilapidated and uninhabitable areas," said Berri.

Berri heads the Amal movement, a party allied with Hezbollah. On October 8, Hezbollah began launching attacks against northern Israel, leading to evacuations of Israeli communities near the border. The IDF and Hezbollah have been exchanging blows on a nearly daily basis since the initial Hezbollah attacks.