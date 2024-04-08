While a variety of significant ideas and issues were raised on Sunday night at the College of Management Academic Studies conference in Rishon LeZion on how to deal with Gazan terrorists detained relating to the October 7 massacre, a common unifying issue was that six months in, nothing has been finalized.

For six months, record numbers of Palestinians have been held in a mix of indefinite detention for unlawful combatants as well as administrative detention, and a spokesman for the Justice Ministry said that the government is no closer now to a decision of what to do with them.

This seems bizarre taking into account that the IDF achieved operational control of: northern Gaza in early January, of Khan Yunis in early February, and just withdrew the vast majority of its troops, concluding active invasion operations.

If at the start of the war, one excuse for not moving forward was that the ministry was overwhelmed by the constant continuing influx of new cases and was still playing catch up on doing basic mapping of old cases that had already come in, those excuses no longer hold water.

Former district judge and IDF chief lawyer Maj. Gen. (ret.) Menachem Finklestein pointed out that one reason that the issue may not have been resolved could be that some or many of those detained for the October 7 massacre may be exchanged to regain Israeli hostages from Hamas. People look at a board featuring the faces of people who lost their lives on October 7. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

On the flip side, Finklestein suggested that the death penalty could be used against such detainees, both as a matter of justice for a truly heinous series of crimes, as well as to place additional counter-pressure on Hamas that time is not on its side for regaining its detainees alive.

To date, only arch-Nazi Adolf Eichman was given capital punishment in Israel since courts and governments have opted not to use it as a matter of policy and consistent with policies in most Western democracies, but there is no legal bar to capital punishment in Israel.

Both working in that theme and as a criticism of the chaos and problems in the current overwhelmed Israeli system for holding detainees, former IDF chief public defender Col. (res.) Ran Cohen-Rochberger noted that 30 Gazans have died in the Israeli Prisons Service (IPS) custody.

It is one thing to hold a trial with due process and for judges to render a verdict of capital punishment after a careful and dispassionate assessment of the evidence. It is quite another thing for detainees to die without any particularly good reasons while in detention.

Making this situation more problematic, Finklestein noted that thousands of detainees are being held in makeshift IDF prison areas at bases like Sdei Teiman.

He said that prior court rulings and a commission he headed on the Gilboa Prison Affair had confirmed that, with all of the problems with the IPS, IDF detention is viewed as even worse and even less professional.

Cohen-Rochberger said that it was problematic that Israel now had far more administrative detainees than during the Second Intifada and possibly more than at any time in its history, with no path to mapping out trials or reductions in the number of detainees.

Multiple speakers said that current Israeli policies, if not updated and adjusted, could further undermine Israel's already thin legitimacy globally.

Best bet for trying suspects is normal trials

But what to do with the detainees is not simple said Finklestein, noting that if the Knesset passes a special war crimes statute to create an ad hoc court to deal with the detainees, this would be problematic in terms of using retroactive crimes in the criminal arena, as well as again costing Israel in the realm of international legitimacy.

According to Finklestein, the best bets are either civilian court trials, with some special provisions, or military court trials, as Israel deals with Palestinian terrorists from the West Bank.

Each of these also have special issues, but overall Finkleman endorsed holding the detainees under the unlawful combatants law, while some other panelists said the law had been attacked in the past by the High Court of Justice and should not be overused.

Dr. Idit Shafran Gittleman of INSS said that the problematic detention conditions could harm future trials.

Gittleman also opposed rolling out capital punishment, saying it would put Israel on a dark path in terms of its values as a country, and would be potentially irreversible.

Dr. Moshe Becher, a former top Shin Bet legal official, said that detainees may have been exposed to more extreme enhanced interrogation than even Israel's relatively aggressive law allows and that this could also harm future trials.

Problems with evidence

Speakers at the conference and Israeli government officials have acknowledged that there are also inherent problems with evidence.

So many people were killed and taken hostage that there are very few witnesses to identify exactly who murdered which victims.

Even beyond that, many of the bodies and "crime scenes" of many of those murdered were not maintained according to standard criminal rules because the area was under invasion and then rocket attack.

Some scholars have suggested that a large number of the October 7 detainees will be able to be accused of conspiracy to commit murder or other flelnories, but not murdeer itself, which could mean a much shorter jail sentence.

In the background of the various debates, there has also been loud opposition from the Religious Zionist Party of Betzalel Smotrich and from the Otzma Yehudit Party of Itamar ben Gvir to allowing results where the October 7 murderers get lenient verdicts.