Sexual violence in Israeli jails: 38% of female guards assaulted by security prisoners

A worrying 38% of female prison guards say they've been sexually assaulted by Palestinian security prisoners, a report of Israel Prison Service's operations published in November 2022 revealed.

As such, Israel’s State Comptroller, Matanyahu Englman, criticized on Tuesday the IDF for reportedly ordering female Cadets in Officers' Course to guard Nukhba terrorists.

Englman said such orders were in stark contrast with the 2022 female soldiers' protection report.

Engleman: 'The writing is on the wall'

“It is not possible to accept the fact that after the State of Israel was hurt in the past by imprisoned terrorists who sexually harassed female prison guards, female cadets in the IDF will be tasked with guarding terrorists who were complicit in sexual crimes on October 7.

“If we add recent evidence that the hostages experienced sexual harassment - the writing is on the wall,” Engelman added.

The comptroller also called on the Defense Minister and Chief of Staff to forgo the decision and avoid unnecessary risk to female soldiers.

In 2021, following renewed complaints, the police reopened its investigation into the Gilboa prison affair regarding events that occured in 2014-2017 in which Gilboa prison wardens stated they had been pimped out by an intelligence officer to Fatah prisoner Muhammad Atallah.

In 2023, State Attorney Amit Aisman submitted an indictment pending a hearing for former Gilboa Prison commander Bassem Kashkosh and former intelligence officer Rani Basha for failing duties and breach of trust.

Shira Silkoff and Michael Starr contributed to this article.