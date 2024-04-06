40 tons of explosives destroyed, Hamas terrorists killed in IDF Khan Yunis operation

Over the course of its operations in the Al-Amal area in Khan Yunis, the Givati ​​Brigade combat team has been dismantling Hamas weapons storage facilities, and destroyed over 40 tons of explosive devices, the IDF announced on Saturday.

Additionally, the soldiers confiscated Hamas weapons that were being stockpiled in the Gaza Strip, including rifle ammunition and RPGs.

The announcement also stated that the soldiers of the Givati Brigade had multiple close-quarter encounters with Hamas terrorists. In one instance, the soldiers detected four Hamas terrorists near their location and subsequently killed them.

Explosive material discovered, and then later destroyed by IDF soldiers, April 6, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

Other IDF updates

Earlier on Saturday, Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated news source Al-Mayadeen reported that Israel operated in the villages of Arnoun and Rmeish in southern Lebanon. The IDF has not responded to those reports.

Additionally, a rocket siren was sounded in the city of Shlomi in Israel's north. There have been no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

This is a developing story.