New peak of 419 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza

Over 400 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday, the highest number in one day since the start of the war, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said Monday evening.

The new high comes just a day after the previous highest number, 322, was recorded.

419 humanitarian aid trucks were inspected and transferred to Gaza today (Apr. 8). This is the highest number of aid trucks that entered Gaza in one day since the start of the war. It follows a previous high of 322 trucks that were inspected and facilitated yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zsJ4TWly6v — COGAT (@cogatonline) April 8, 2024

Additionally, 258 packages with thousands of meals were airdropped over Gaza and 29 food trucks enter northern Gaza overnight.

COGAT also published photos on Monday showing food markets fully stocked in northern Gaza on Sunday. Humanitarian aid falls through the sky towards the Gaza Strip after being dropped from an aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel, March 29, 2024. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

US CENTCOM announced that it conducted an airdrop of humanitarian aid in northern Gaza on Monday consisting of over 6,000 pounds of food supplies from Jordan.

Entry of humanitarian aid accelerates after aid workers killed

The entry of humanitarian aid has been accelerated in the week since seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen organization were killed in an Israeli strike launched due to a misidentification of the workers as Hamas terrorists and to a breach of IDF protocol by soldiers and commanders.