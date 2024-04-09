If there is a Rafah attack date, maybe PM should tell IDF - analysis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday night announced that there is a set date for the IDF’s invasion of Rafah.

The only problem? He didn’t bother to tell the IDF, the Defense Ministry, or any members of the war cabinet.

It is hard to imagine how Netanyahu’s set date will go forward without notifying the above key power centers for IDF actions.

Also, it was bizarre for Netanyahu to be talking of an exact date around 24 hours after the IDF pulled out of southern Gaza and almost halted most of its operations throughout Gaza, other than some small targeted operations.

What is more likely is that Netanyahu has possibly taken risks with national security issues out of concern for political issues.

After the IDF withdrew from southern Gaza on Sunday, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir threatened to topple Netanyahu’s government if he does not invade Rafah.

The impression from Ben Gvir was that he is watching the clock and would not give Netanyahu months to do this.

Given that the IDF, Defense Ministry, and war cabinet are not familiar with any specific date to invade Rafah, this is probably the background to Netanyahu’s statement.

Netanyahu is seeking to hold off Ben Gvir from leaving

He wanted to hold off Ben Gvir from leaving and to provide a tough face at a moment when he and Israel, are in fact, carrying out some strategic retreats to address criticism from the US and European allies regarding the management of the war and humanitarian aid.

True, one could argue that Netanyahu’s public mentioning of a set date could be a negotiating tactic to try to keep the pressure on Hamas in the hostage negotiations.

The problem with this theory is that it is such a thin and obviously superficial move in light of what Israel is actually doing that it in fact may expose Netanyahu and Israel as more desperate than anything else.

What is Israel doing? Since Thursday, Israel has: 1) committed to opening up the Erez crossing that it said it would never open; 2) supercharged processing aid through Ashdod and all other crossings despite having said it would not use Ashdod for this and that the maximum number of trucks were going through (the number of trucks has jumped from 100-200 trucks to over 400 trucks); 3) fired two senior officers and censured three others for the World Central Kitchen incident; 4) withdrawn all IDF forces from southern Gaza and announced a full pause in active invasion operations in Gaza; and 5) made significant concessions to Hamas in hostage negotiations including allegedly offering Hamas a return of around 90,000 Palestinians to northern Gaza during a 45 day ceasefire.

To act as if Hamas might not notice all of these things and will be intimidated by a bizarre threat of a set date, without mentioning the actual set date (see US presidents who have given parties like the Taliban 48 hour ultimatums), undermines how seriously Hamas will take top Israeli officials public statements.

In addition, the public debate between Israel and the US about evacuating Palestinian civilians from Rafah has set the amount of time for the evacuation as between one to four months. This means that no real full attack will happen for at least a month from whenever Israel actually starts evacuating civilians.

What will intimidate Hamas at this point is an actual process to start evacuating those civilians and maneuvering IDF forces back in place to invade Rafah.

At this point, words are no longer sufficient, certainly not words which appear to be baldly political.

If Netanyahu and the IDF want to intimidate Hamas into a better hostage deal, and that deal does not come from US pressure, it will require more action (like the Defense Ministry buying tents for evacuees from Rafah), and fewer words.