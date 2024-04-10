Pressure from the US changed Netanyahu's approach to hostage negotiations - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently changed his approach regarding a possible hostage deal and agreement on a ceasefire, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, one of the main factors for this was Netanyahu's desire to restart normalization with Saudi Arabia and the great pressure that the US has recently exerted on him.

"The difference now is that all the parties are pushing for a deal," an Israeli source was quoted in the report.

He also added that "Netanyahu really needs to reach a significant achievement with a deal." SMOKE RISES following an Israeli strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, last week. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there is no way to defeat Hamas without entering Rafah, the writer notes. (credit: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters)

Date for Rafah invasion

In addition, in another report published in the American media, they referred to Netanyahu's claim that "there is a date for entering Rafah." The officials claimed that they were unaware of any such date.

"We have not been informed of any date that the Israelis are talking about," one of the senior officials of the American administration was quoted as saying.

An Israeli official was also quoted as claiming that Netanyahu's public preoccupation with entering Rafah is mainly due to political considerations "It's all politics", he noted.

The National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir recently said that failure to enter Rafah would lead to difficulty for Netanyahu in continuing to head the government.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday night in an interview with Univision that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policy in Gaza was wrong and that he does not agree with his approach.

Biden also emphasized in the interview that Israel needs to reach a ceasefire.