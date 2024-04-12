'Israeli heroes' initiative celebrates security forces through action figures

A new Israeli initiative entitled "Israeli heroes," attempts to grant children comfort and security amid the Israel-Hamas war via security personnel action figures.

Each figure has a name and a role assigned to it. For example, Tomer Tal, “guardian of justice” is clad in the IDF uniform, complete with ceramic vests and ceramic plates, protective knee pads and an Israeli flag.

Additional figures are border police officer Meital Cohen, "guardian of the borders," and “cyber guardian” Israel Ammar, who sits in a wheelchair with a laptop on his knees.

IDF troops operate in the West Bank during an overnight operation. April 8, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'Security forces are the real-life heroes'

One of the creators of the initiative, Elad Stefansky explained in a January interview with Channel 13 that the original idea had been to create actual super heroes figures. However, following the October 7 massacre, the focus inevitably became action dolls inspired by the security forces.

Stefansky added that one of the main triggers for the shift in paradigm was a question asked by Leo, son of co-creator Yarden Stafansky - did superheroes exist in reality?

Co-creator, Yarden Stefansky, said that each figure was given the title "guardian" to allow children to feel safe and protected when they are in their company.

In addition, the creator said they wanted the figures to inspire motivation and designed stickers with motivational phrases to accompany the action figures.