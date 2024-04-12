How much is the humanitarian aid pier in Gaza costing the US?

The United States’s plan to construct a humanitarian aid pier in the Gaza Strip may exceed $200 million in cost, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

The cost of the project was leaked to the source by two unnamed officials privy to an unreleased initial estimate by the US Central Command.

The floating dock is expected to be 97 feet wide and 270 feet long. Aid will be screened in Cyprus before being transported by container ships to the floating dock. Ferries would then transport the aid to Gaza’s shores.

The minimum expected cost if at least $180 million, according to the report, but is expected to fluctuate as US officials finalize details of the project such as which countries and humanitarian organizations will involve themselves in the pier.

The report indicated that US discussions will also be held on how to protect humanitarian workers at the pier from Hamas, as the pier will operate only three miles offshore.

US military investment

Six Army and Navy ships will also be stationed at the pier, which will involve some 1000 US military personnel. However, US troops will reportedly not be allowed to transport the aid to Gaza.

"No US boots will be on the ground," US President Joe Biden promised last month. "A temporary pier will enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day."

The project is reportedly scheduled to begin on May 2, allowing two million daily meals to reach Gaza.