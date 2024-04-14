US will not hesitate to protect its forces and support Israel, Pentagon says

At the direction of President Biden, Austin said US forces intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs en route to Israel launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. 

By HANNAH SARISOHN
Updated: APRIL 14, 2024 08:17
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin looks on during a joint press conference with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at Israel's Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel December 18, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA)
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin looks on during a joint press conference with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at Israel's Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, Israel December 18, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA)

US forces remain postured to provide further support for Israel's defense and enhance regional stability, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement late Saturday night. 

At the direction of President Biden, Austin said US forces intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs en route to Israel launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. 

Austin said he is grateful for the professionalism and skill of the US troops who took part in Saturday's actions and who will continue to stand guard to prevent further conflict or escalation. 

"We condemn these reckless and unprecedented attacks by Iran and its proxies, and we call on Iran to immediately halt any further attacks, including from its proxy forces, and to deescalate tensions," Austin said. "We do not seek conflict with Iran, but we will not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support the defense of Israel."

Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, as it seen over Kiryat Shmona, March 5, 2024. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)
Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, as it seen over Kiryat Shmona, March 5, 2024. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Blinken: 'US commitment to Israel's security is ironclad'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also released a brief statement on X early Sunday morning. 

"The United States condemns Iran’s attack on Israel.  As the President said, our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran is ironclad," Blinken said in a post on X. 



Related Tags
Iran
UAVs
missiles
usa
Antony Blinken
Israel-Hamas War 2024