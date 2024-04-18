Ireland ready to recognize Palestinian state, new PM says

“If you believe [in] a two-state solution, I think a very good starting point is recognizing that there are two states," Simon Harris told Christiane Amanpour.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Taoiseach Simon Harris gestures after receiving a majority parliamentary vote to become the next Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland, in Dublin, Ireland, April 9, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)
Ireland is prepared to recognize a Palestinian state, and is working with other countries both within and outside of the EU to do so, according to the new Irish Prime Minister, Simon Harris, in his first TV interview since he entered the office.

Speaking on Tuesday to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Harris said that, “If you believe that a political solution must bring about a two-state solution, I think a very good starting point is recognizing that there are two states.”

“We recognize, obviously, the State of Israel,” he said. “We recognize the right of Israel to live in peace and safety and security in that region, and we also believe that alongside a secure and safe Israel should be a secure, peaceful, and safe Palestine.” 

In the interview, Harris condemned Iran’s attack on Israel Saturday night, and called for restraint in Israel’s response.

People applaud as Taoiseach Simon Harris looks on after receiving a majority parliamentary vote to become the next Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland, in Dublin, Ireland, April 9, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)
People applaud as Taoiseach Simon Harris looks on after receiving a majority parliamentary vote to become the next Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland, in Dublin, Ireland, April 9, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)

Ireland has said it will get involved in ICJ case

Harris also condemned Hamas’s October 7 attack and called for the unconditional release of those held hostage in Gaza. Harris also called for a ceasefire. 

Ireland is one of the most pro-Palestinian nations in the West. In March, Ireland announced it would get involved in South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice alleging a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. 

Micheál Martin, the Irish Foreign Minister, said the government would argue that blocking humanitarian aid may constitute genocidal intent. 



