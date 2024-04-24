Miss Israel attacked at pro-Palestinian protest in New York

Noa Cochva, Miss Israel 2021, was attacked in New York during a pro-Palestinian protest in Times Square, in late March, the New York Post reported earlier this week.

According to the Post, the 25-year-old was slammed in the face with a protestor's placard.

Cochva, who served as a medic in the IDF during the Israel-Hamas war was touring New York as part of a Public Diplomacy Campaign, the Post noted, adding that her presence at the rally was part of a counter pro-Israel protest.

Cochva was cited by the Post as saying that the mob recognized her group due to the flag they were carrying. "They threw down our flag . . . and they came down and one of the guys hit me," she stated. An NYPD car. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Following the event, Cochva shared a video on Instagram which she claimed illustrates the incident. In the video, a protestor appears to hit Cochva in the head with a poll.

Miss Israel takes legal action

According to the Post, Cochva further noted that the police forces at the scene had told her they were unable to do anything.

Cochva reportedly took legal action against the perpetrators of the assault on April 10.

The New York Police Department told the Post that the investigation was underway, however, no arrests had been made.

Michael Starr contributed to this article.