Nova survivor doxxed, IDF brings Gaza tactics to West Bank

(photo credit: FLASH90)

A coalition vessel successfully engaged one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM), which was launched from the Iranian-backed Houthi "terrorist-controlled areas" in Yemen over the Gulf of Aden, the US Central Command said in a statement on Thursday.

"The ASBM was likely targeting the MV Yorktown, a US-flagged, owned, and operated vessel with 18 US and four Greek crew members," it said.

It added, "There were no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships."