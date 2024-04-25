Nova survivor doxxed, IDF brings Gaza tactics to West Bank
Haredi youths attempt Nablus tomb break-in • hostage video sparks protest in Jerusalem Jewish • Activists block humanitarian aid going to Gaza
Coalition vessel engaged anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Yemen, US Army says
A coalition vessel successfully engaged one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM), which was launched from the Iranian-backed Houthi "terrorist-controlled areas" in Yemen over the Gulf of Aden, the US Central Command said in a statement on Thursday.
"The ASBM was likely targeting the MV Yorktown, a US-flagged, owned, and operated vessel with 18 US and four Greek crew members," it said.
It added, "There were no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships."Go to the full article >>
Members of hostages families block humanitarian aid trucks that are on their way to Gaza
The families of hostages in Gaza and Tzav 9 activists blocked humanitarian aid trucks on their way to Gaza, Walla reported early on Thursday.
According to the report, the trucks were blocked at Tel Arad junction in the Negev.
"Today it is clear to everyone that only stopping the aid to Hamas will prevent it from taking over the Strip and will help return the hostages home. We call on everyone in the area - join us in blocking the aid," said the Tzav 9 activists.
Targeted: Nova party massacre survivor has personal details, home address leaked online
Natalie Sanandaji called out the doxxer saying, "This photo is just one of many examples of people trying to silence me. But I won’t stay silent."
Nova party massacre survivor Natalie Sanandaji was doxxed on Tuesday in an unnamed Telegram group, she stated in a post to X the same day.
The post, which labeled Natalie as a "target," leaked several important pieces of personal information that could put her in danger.
Since surviving the Oct 7 terrorist attack at the nova festival I have made it my life’s mission to speak out against Hamas and be a voice for all those who no longer have a voice since that horrific day, all those who were murdered and taken hostage. This photo is just one of… pic.twitter.com/0l74M6hRil— Natalie Sanandaji (@NatSanandaji) April 23, 2024
Her home address was leaked, along with her personal and professional email as well as her phone number.
Her major social media accounts were also posted with instructions to report her as "dangerous," "extremist," and an "impersonator."Go to the full article >>
Israel brings Gaza tactics to the West Bank, causing fear of escalation - report
Abdullah Abu Shalal was finally killed in a drone strike in January, a tactic which, before the beginning of the war in Gaza, was a relatively rare choice for the West Bank.
During a hunt for one of the most elusive West Bank terrorists, Israel employed tactics that, until October 7, had been extremely rare in the West Bank but common in Gaza, according to a report by Wall Street Journal.
Israel had been hunting Abdullah Abu Shalal for at least a year, but his escapes from the IDF gave him a strong following in his native Balata outside of Nablus.
Having first been arrested in 2010 as a teenager, he was in and out of prison until the late 2010s, according to his family.
Israel Air Force attacks terrorist infrastructure in south Lebanon
Israel Air Force fighter jets struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Maroun al-Ras in southern Lebanon, as well as a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Markaba overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the IDF reported.
Earlier, a Hezbollah military structure was hit in the area of Aalma El Chaeb, and throughout the day, IDF artillery struck several locations in southern Lebanon.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 133 hostages remain in Gaza
- 37 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says