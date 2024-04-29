Pro-Palestinian, Pro-Israel protesters clash on UCLA campus

Clashes broke out on the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators on Sunday night, according to local news.

The violence came after security fences were moved by demonstrators, footage from the event shared by NBC News revealed.

Pro-Israel group Stand With Us was scheduled to demonstrate at 11 AM, according to NBC Los Angeles, and members of the Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice scheduled a 9:30 a.m. demonstration to support pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus.

Officials comment on the incident

“This morning, a group of demonstrators breached a barrier that the university had established separating two groups of protestors on our campus, resulting in physical altercations,'' Mary Osako, vice chancellor of UCLA Strategic Communications, said in a statement provided to City News Service. “UCLA has a long history of being a place of peaceful protest, and we are heartbroken about the violence that broke out.” A pro-Israel counter-protester walks with an Israeli flag near protesters attending a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) in Los Angeles, California, U. (credit: DAVID SWANSON/REUTERS)

“My team and I are closely tracking the protests at UCLA today and are in close communication with UCLA leadership and City officials to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone on campus,” City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky posted on X.

In one incident, reported by the Daily Bruin, a Palestinian flag was stomped on.

NBC reported that no arrests have yet been made.

The protests came only a day after pro-Palestinian students expanded their on-campus encampment, according to Los Angeles Daily News.

On Thursday, a Native American man was assaulted by pro-Palestinian students after holding a sign stating that people supporting Hamas were not allowed on native land.