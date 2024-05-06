Former Hamas terrorist: Hamas ceasefire proposal Is a trap

"Hamas's last-minute ceasefire proposal is a trap," declared Mosab Hassan Yousef on social media platform X.

The former Hamas terrorist, who later became an undercover agent for Israel's Shin Bet, advised that Israel should not accept the ceasefire unless it includes the unconditional release of all hostages and the resignation of Hamas from power.

Yousef described the ceasefire as a "trick orchestrated by Hamas hosts, agents, and donors to prevent Israel from finishing 36 years of human tragedy at the expense of children and their future."

Negotiating hostage release

He urged Israel to outsmart Hamas by demanding the release of all hostages in exchange for the cessation of the Rafah operation.

This warning comes against the backdrop of intense negotiations in Cairo, where Egyptian and Qatari delegations are engaged despite Hamas' acceptance of a ceasefire deal.

The Israeli government remains cautious, having sent a delegation to Cairo to explore all potential agreements thoroughly.

In a conversation between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, both leaders emphasized the urgency of resolving the situation to secure the release and safety of hostages.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.