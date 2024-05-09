Former IDF Chief says Gaza wasn't seen as an existential threat; Iran was top priority

Former Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has opened up about the ongoing security challenges and strategic priorities facing Israel, mainly focusing on the Gaza Strip and Iran in a candid revelation at a conference in the United States.

In his first extensive public remarks since leaving office, disclosed while speaking with American Jews and leaked exclusively by N12's Yuna Leibzon, Kochavi discussed the implications of military decisions and strategic focus shaping Israel's recent security policies. He articulated the conflicting nature of military goals involving Gaza, particularly the difficulty in managing hostage situations amid continuous military operations.

Israel's strategic military focus

Kochavi notably stated, "We did not perceive Gaza as an existential threat; Iran was our top priority," underscoring the shift in strategic military focus. He expressed concern about the current objectives, "Today, the goals of the fighting are contradictory; there is no way to return the captives without stopping the war." This highlights the complex nature of Israel's security dilemmas where military actions to secure one goal may undermine another.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi speaks at a conference in honor of former IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Amnon Lipkin-Shahak at the IDC Interdisciplinary Center in Herzilya, December 25, 2019 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In reference to the tactics used against Hamas, Kochavi revealed, "We never promised that Hamas would be deterred for the coming years, not even the upcoming months." He elaborated on the challenges faced in densely populated areas, "We tried, and it's difficult. In populated, dense areas, it is tough."

Discussing the potential for future conflicts, Kochavi predicted, "I believe finding a pretext for 'War 2.0' would not be difficult. Achieving absolute victory within months is unrealistic. It will take many years."

He also commented on the political influence on military strategy, saying, "We know that [political dynamics] influenced Sinwar's decision to attack the State of Israel," pointing out how internal Israeli politics might be perceived as opportunities by adversaries.