IDF's Aviv Kochavi among recipients of 2022 Ben-Gurion Award

BEER-SHEVA, Israel, October 24, 2022 – Ben-Gurion University of the Negev announced Monday the seven recipients of the 2022 Ben-Gurion Award. The award ceremony will take place on Ben-Gurion Day, November 30, 2022 on the Marcus Family Campus in Beer-Sheva. The press is invited to cover the ceremony.

David Ben-Gurion's vision of being a "beacon of science and knowledge for the Negev, Israel and the nations of the world" is the foundation of all the academic, scientific, social, educational and communal activities of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. In the spirit of this legacy, the University bestows the Ben-Gurion Award on people or institutions who contributed of themselves and their time to the University, the community, and the Negev.

The recipients Include:

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, for his historic contribution to the future of Israel as the chief of staff who signed off on moving the IDF’s communications and intelligence branches to the Negev.

Hanna Rado, a social and business entrepreneur, in recognition of her contribution to advancing quality employment for women in the periphery.

Hanna Rado (credit: ANAT KAZULA)

Eran Doron, head of the Ramat Negev Regional Council, for his efforts on behalf of southern residents, developing the Negev, and advancing Israeli society in all its diversity.

Eran Doron, head of the Ramat Negev Regional Council (credit: Shai Shmueli)

Lester Crown, philanthropist and businessperson, in recognition of his deep commitment to the State of Israel, and his understanding of the roles of education and research in strengthening the country and Israeli society.

Lester and Renee Crown (credit: Henry Crown)

Gila Bellaish, former high school principal, in recognition of her contributions to the education system and her various civic activities for the benefit of society.

Gila Bellaish (credit: Boaz Maor)

Prof. Alon Chen, President of the Weizmann Institute of Science and a graduate of Ben-Gurion University, in recognition of his contributions and activities to develop and advance Israeli academia.

Prof. Alon Chen (credit: Max Planck)

Prof. Nachum Finger, one of the founders of the Department of Industrial Engineering and Management, rector of the University from 1994-2002 and deputy chairman of the Council for Higher Education, in recognition of his contributions to research and the development of the University.

Prof. Nachum Finger (credit: Danny Machlis)

"Each year at this festive ceremony, we recognize the University's achievements in many fields alongside its enduring commitment to developing the Negev, and its regional and industrial leadership through synergy with internationally renowned academic excellence. Ben-Gurion's vision has been fully realized thanks to fantastic people such as these. Now, we look ahead to a future of further growth and innovation," Ben-Gurion University President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz said.

This year, for the first time, Ben-Gurion Day will be celebrated in the USA. Americans for Ben-Gurion University will host a live virtual experience to celebrate the life and legacy of David Ben-Gurion.