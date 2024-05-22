IDF presses forward in Jabalya, Rafah, 70% of Philadelphi Corridor under Israeli control

The IDF said on Wednesday that it had destroyed multi-barrel rocket launchers, which were located in eastern Rafah along the Philadelphi Corridor, of which Ynet, citing Egyptian officials, reported is now 70% under Israeli control.

Later, in the southern Gazan city, the IDF stated it had destroyed rocket launchers that were aimed toward Israeli territory.

Location of Hamas rocket launchers in the city of Rafah (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Around the same time, in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave, IDF soldiers from the 7th Brigade engaged Hamas terrorists in the Jabalya refugee camp, wherein forces dismantled terror infrastructure in the area and conducted artillery strikes in the area.

Discoveries made on the scene

Soldiers also located and destroyed a number of ready-to-use launchers and dozens of rockets in the Jabalya, the military added.

Weapons, grenades, explosives, and ammunition were also located by Israeli forces in the area. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. May 21, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Approximately 100 targets were attacked from the air, with 500 artillery shells being fired by Israeli forces, Ynet reported.