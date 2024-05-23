IDF,Shin Bet kill Beit Hanoun Battalion Hamas commander in Jabalya tunnel underground

The IDF and Shin Bet killed Hussein Fiad, the commander of Hamas' Bein Hanoun Battalion, during an underground combat in the Jabalya region, the IDF reported on Thursday.

While the IDF operated in the Jabalya area, Israeli Air Force special forces, together with the "Yahalom" unit, killed the terrorist Hussein Fiad.

Key Hamas commander

POV camera footage of an IDF solider running through the long tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip, March 17, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Fiad was responsible for a significant amount of the anti-tank rockets launched at Israeli territory since the beginning of the war on October 7th.

Furthermore, Fiad commanded the extensive mortar fire toward Israeli communities near the northern part of the Gaza Envelope.

In their announcement, the IDF stated that Fiad's death is part of the IDF's operational activity above ground to locate tunnels and Hamas terrorists and below the ground to destroy Hamas terror tunnels.