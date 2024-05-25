UK says World Court order to Israel over Rafah will strengthen Hamas

The British government has criticized the International Court of Justice for ordering Israel to immediately halt its military assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying the ruling would strengthen Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

The ICJ, which is the highest UN body for hearing disputes between states, made the emergency ruling on Friday in South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide.

"The reason there isn’t a pause in the fighting is because Hamas turned down a very generous hostage deal from Israel. The intervention of these courts - including the ICJ today - will strengthen the view of Hamas that they can hold on to hostages and stay in Gaza," a UK foreign ministry spokesperson said late on Friday.

Preventing peace and Palestinian statehood

"And if that happens there won’t be either peace, or a two-state solution." British jurist Malcolm Shaw and Yaron Wax look on at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), during a ruling on South Africa's request to order a halt to Israel's Rafah offensive in Gaza as part of a larger case brought before the Hague-based court by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide, in T (credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)

The ICJ, or World Court, has no means to enforce its orders, but the ruling highlighted Israel's global isolation over its military campaign in Gaza, launched after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on southern Israel.