IDF intensifies Rafah offensive amid ICC warrant discussions

During the announcement made by the International Criminal Court at The Hague, which stated that Israel must stop fighting in Rafah as the ongoing war could lead to genocide, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) struck an underground structure in Rafah, where the Rafah Brigade and other senior Hamas terrorists were apparently hiding.

An important note is that even in the case of senior Hamas official Marwan Issa, several weeks passed before he was announced dead by Hamas.

Additionally, Division 162, under the command of Brigadier-General Itzik Cohen, continues to maneuver deep into Rafah in order to locate underground structures, weapons centers, launch sites, and terrorists and to increase control along the Philadelphia corridor, where, according to estimates, there are smuggling tunnels between the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula.

The division has increased its grip and security presence at the Rafah crossing on the Palestinian side and the area leading to it. In recent days, terrorist organizations have continued to launch rockets towards the crossing. It is estimated that in the coming days, Egypt will deliver humanitarian aid through the Kerem Shalom crossing, subject to Israeli security checks, against the background of US President Joe Biden's request from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The ICJ

The International Court of Justice in The Hague convened on Friday to read its decision regarding South Africa's request to issue an order for Israel to stop the war in Gaza. The head of the court, Judge Nawaf Salam from Lebanon stated that the question before the court is whether there is a change in the situation, which justifies a change in the orders issued so far.

The court noted that Israel has not provided adequate humanitarian measures to the 800,000 Palestinians who have been evacuated from Rafah so far. Israel did not instigate the fear caused by its operation in Rafah. According to the Judge, the current situation causes an irreversible risk to the population. The court concluded that the previous orders should be changed. According to the reading, in the current situation, after examining the measures requested by South Africa, Israel must stop its military operation in Rafah. IDF troops operating in Rafah, May 18, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The court also ruled that Israel must prevent the destruction of evidence related to the Convention against Genocide. Two judges, including Aharon Barak, opposed the decision. The court also issued an order according to which Israel must keep the Rafah crossing open. It should be noted that the court separates the general situation in Gaza from Rafah. It was further determined that Israel must submit within a month a report showing the implementation of the requirements.

In the next step, the order will be submitted to the UN Security Council in order for it to ratify it. Israel will have to make an effort to prevent the approval of the order.