IDF official: "No deal for hostages with current government"

"We are desperate. With this government composition, there will be no deal," stated retired Major General Nitzan Alon, the IDF official overseeing the issue of captives, in a confidential discussion with liaison officers for the families of the captives - according to a report by N12. Alon accused that the current government setup is a significant barrier to reaching an agreement for the hostages' release. He emphasized, according to the report, "The deal I am pushing for will include the gradual return of all the hostages."

Negotiations for a hostages deal are ongoing, and the War Cabinet is set to convene Sunday evening to discuss a new proposal submitted by the head of Mossad to the mediators.

According to the report, in the closed conversation held last week, Alon told the liaison officers: "We are desperate. With this government composition, there will be no deal. The deal I am advocating for includes the gradual return of all hostages. Hamas is adamant that it includes the end of the fighting. I informed the Prime Minister that we can resume fighting at any moment."

The war must end

The IDF spokesperson responded: "Retired Major General Nitzan Alon operates under the direction of the political echelon to return the captives. The statements made were taken out of context."

Following the publication of Alon's statements, representatives of the captives' families protested at the Begin Gate, declaring: "It is clear to everyone that we will not see the captives at home if we do not end the war. However, the government is not interested in returning the captives and continues the war without realistic goals. The government members know what is required and refuse to do so categorically. If they cannot bring our loved ones home after abandoning them on October 7, they should tell the public. Apparently, there is no choice but to replace the government to get our loved ones back home." Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip call for their release outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, May 5, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Prime Minister's Office issued a statement following the publication: "While Prime Minister Netanyahu has repeatedly given the negotiation team a broad mandate to free our captives, Sinwar continues to demand the end of the war, the withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip, and the preservation of Hamas, so he can commit the atrocities of October 7 again and again. Prime Minister Netanyahu firmly opposes this. Briefings from within the negotiation team only harden Hamas's stance, harm the families, and delay the release of our hostages."