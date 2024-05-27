United States considers sanctioning Gaza humanitarian aid-blocking protesters

The United States is considering placing sanctions on far-right protesters blocking humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip, anonymous senior US officials told the Washington Post in a report published on Sunday.

The protesters, a large number of young settlers, have reportedly begun setting up their own checkpoints to question drivers. In some cases, attacks have been launched against those transporting aid to Gaza and two Palestinian drivers have been hospitalized as a result.

In addition to attacks on drivers, some settlers have destroyed the aid being transported.

Whatsapp groups filled with protesters, seen by the Post, share the location of the trucks. Many the groups are allegedly run by Yosef De Bresser, a leader in the “We Won’t Forget” movement. We Won’t Forget is responsible for setting up protest camps at the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza. A general view of the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side, as a truck carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians backs up from the other side, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, November 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/HADEER MAHMOUD)

US increasingly sanctioning Israelis

In recent months, the Biden administration has begun sanctioning extreme West Bank settlers. In March, the US issued sanctions against three Israelis and two illegal outpost farms owned by them, alleging that they were used as a base for attacks against Palestinians. It was the first time that sanctions were issued against West Bank outposts connected to violence against Palestinians.

In February, the US issued sanctions against four settlers accused of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.