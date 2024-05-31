Watch: IDF dismantles Hamas tunnels, rocket launchers near Egypt border

Using intelligence gathered during ongoing operations, the IDF was able to locate and dismantle numerous Hamas rocket launchers, and tunnel shafts storing weapons on the outskirts of Central Rafah and near the Philadelphi Corridor between Gaza and Egypt, the IDF announced on Friday.

Gathered intelligence has exposed an extensive Hamas subterranean tunnel network consisting of dozens of terror tunnels, and containing dozens of rockets launchers, as well as RPGs and AK-47s.

Since the beginning of operations in the Rafah area, operational activity along the Philadelphi Corridor has been led by the 401st Brigade Combat Team under the command of the 162nd Division. During these operations, the soldiers have located, investigated and destroyed numerous tunnel shafts and underground infrastructure in the area.

The intelligence-based engineering operations to combat the threat of underground infrastructure in the area have continued over several weeks, in which the troops located dozens of tunnel shafts and destroyed a number of significant routes. During these operations, the soldiers encountered Hamas terrorists underground and eliminated them. IDF soldiers dismantling Hamas tunnel shafts in the outskirts of Central Rafah, May 31, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Ready to aim, ready to fire

Another focus of operations in the area has been the location of long-range rocket launchers. During scans, the troops located five launchers which were loaded and ready to fire with multiple rockets toward Israeli territory. All the launchers that were located have been dismantled. Rocket launchers discovered by the IDF near the border with Egypt in Rafah, Gaza Strip, May 31, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to the IDF, all operations have been carried out in parallel with ongoing efforts to facilitate the passage of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip for civilians.