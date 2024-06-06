Putin accuses Israel of attempting ‘complete elimination' of Gazan civilians

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Thursday that Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip ammounted to genocide, according to multiple media reports.

“What is currently happening in Gaza in response to the terrorist attack on Israel does not resemble a war at all. It is akin to the complete elimination of the civilian population,” Putin claimed.

The Russian leader, who has been leading an invasion of Ukraine since February 2022, further charged that the United States was “monopolizing” the peace process, to the detriment of solving the conflict, according to Jewish News Syndicate.

“They pushed aside all previously established mechanisms for collective efforts to solve this extremely difficult problem,” he said. “It is not possible to solve the problem with some material offerings. The real issue, political matters, need to be resolved. This involves creating two states, as foreseen in the UN’s decision to establish two states in this territory, a Palestinian state and a Jewish state.” Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during a protest against the recent killings of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza-Israel border and the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem, in Istanbul, Turkey May 18, 2018. (credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)

Praising Turkey's leader

Putin continued to praise Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during his speech. Erdogan has been heavily critical of Israel amid the war, even comparing Israeli leaders to Nazis.

“We know that President Erdogan has made vigorous efforts to solve this very urgent and longstanding issue. Considering President Erdogan’s authority in the region, the world and the Islamic world, we expect his contribution to be noticeable,” Putin said.