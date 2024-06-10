Fires erupt in North after heavy Hezbollah drone interceptions

Several fires have broken out in the Upper Galilee following drone interceptions Monday afternoon, YNet reported.

Firefighter teams were called to the scenes of the fires and are working to put them out.

Earlier at around 3:30 p.m., several sirens alerting to hostile aircraft intrusions sounded across the Upper Galilee, including in Kiryat Shmona and several other locations.

Hostile aircraft intrusion alerts also sounded in the region around 2:25 p.m.

Earlier in the afternoon, a number of suspicious aerial targets crossed into Israel from Lebanon, the military announced. A fire that started from a fragments of a Patriot missile interception at the Biriya Forest in Northern Israel, on June 4, 2024 (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

Two targets were intercepted over the Nahariya coast, while two other targets fell in the area of Kabri in northern Israel.

Fires erupt in various northern localities

A fire erupted as a result of the fall, causing damage in the area. The IDF noted that the incident was under investigation.

In addition, at 1:15 p.m. and 1:20 p.m., hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sounded in the area in northern Israel. The IDF noted that this incident was also being examined.

The military further stated that earlier on Monday, artillery forces had fired at Salhani, Hanine, and the Ayta ash Shab areas to remove a threat.

In the last few hours, several anti-tank missile launches were identified towards the areas of Manara, Avivim, Margaliot, Yiron, and Yiftah in northern Israel. In Manara and Yiron, a number of hits to buildings were identified while fire erupted in Yiron Yifah and Manara, the IDF added. In Manara, the fire was extinguished shortly after.