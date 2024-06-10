'With love and appreciation, Yahya Sinwar': Bouquet sent to Benny Gantz's office

Activists from the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) youth placed a flower bouquet outside the office of Chairman of the National Unity Party, Benny Gantz. The bouquet had a letter that said, "With love and appreciation, Yahya Sinwar," as if sent by the Hamas leader. The prank is due to the government's resignation, which Gantz announced on Sunday.

"Gantz's speech yesterday was a gift to Sinwar and the Hamas terrorist organization," said the activists. "We all saw thousands of Gazans celebrating yesterday following the resignation speech."

The activists placed the bouquet at the entrance to the minister's office in the Knesset and attached a note with a picture of senior Hamas official Yahya Sinwar.

Resignation was gift to Sinwar

In the prank letter, the youths wrote: "To Benny Gantz, thank you very much, with appreciation and esteem, Yahya Sinwar." The text was written in Hebrew and Arabic and at the end, an emoji with a "V" symbol was placed, allegedly symbolizing Sinwar's victory.

"While the goal [of Hamas] is to divide the residents of the State of Israel to harm them, Gantz is giving them exactly what they want with his actions," they said. Yahya Sinwar (credit: REUTERS)

According to the group, "In times of war, we need to be united against the enemy, not divided by cheap political considerations. We call on all the people of Israel: now is the time for unity. Only together will we win."

Gantz, Minister-without-Portfolio, resigned from the emergency government on Sunday, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more dependent on his far-right partners. Gantz criticized Netanyahu for hesitating on strategic decisions and called for elections to be held in the fall.