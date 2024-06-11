The news that broke her: Noa Argamani recounts more details of Gaza captivity - report

Rescued hostage Noa Argamani spoke with Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar regarding her captivity, Channel 12 reported on Monday.

She stated, according to channel 12, "I tried to stay strong, but there were difficult moments. At first, I was with Moran Stella Yanai, and when she was released, I told her, 'See you soon.’ I never imagined it would take so long."

"One time, I heard a report on the radio that Israel was against ending the war, and it broke me," Argamani added.

Rescued hostage Noa Argamani seen at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, June 8, 2024 (credit: ICHILOV SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

“On some days, we heard non-stop IDF shelling nearby. What strengthened me in the end was that I tried to stay strong and practiced mindfulness," she shared.

Argamani meets mother of boyfriend who is still in captivity

In addition, on Tuesday, social media users shared posts in which Argamani could be seen reunited with Ditza Or, the mother of her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, who is still held in captivity in Gaza.

וסוף סוף המפגש המרגש הזה קורה. דיצה אור אימו של אבינתן ונועה ארגמני נפגשות בבית החולים pic.twitter.com/1SxWUILJqK — Merav Sever (@meravseve) June 11, 2024

Or was kidnapped from the Nova festival on October 7 together with Argamani.