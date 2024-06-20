IDF troops arrest senior Hamas official Aziz Dweik in Hebron

IDF troops arrested senior Hamas official Aziz Dweik in the West Bank city of Hebron, Israeli state broadcaster KAN reported on Thursday morning, citing Palestinian reports.

Dweik is the speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council, a position he has held since 2006. In 2009, Hamas stated that he should be treated as the acting president of the Palestinian Authority.

In response to Dweik's arrest, Hamas released a statement condemning the Israeli move.

Hamas condemns the arrest

"We... condemn in the strongest terms [Israel's] re-arrest of the Speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council, Dr. Aziz Dweik, a few days after his release, in a brutal and vengeful manner," Hamas stated. Senior Hamas official Aziz Dweik, former speaker of the Palestinian parliament, gestures upon his release from Israel's Ofer Prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah June 9, 2015. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Dweik had reportedly been arrested by Israel in October of last year, roughly a week after Hamas's October 7 massacres in southern Israel.

Last week, Reuters published photos depicting Dweik speaking to relatives at his home in Hebron after being released from jail.

This is a developing story.