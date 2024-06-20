White House still reeling over Netanyahu 'vexing' video stunt

The White House continues to express disappointment and surprise in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's video message from earlier this week in which he criticized the United States for withholding military support from Israel, a claim since disputed across the Biden Administration.

The video came as a surprise to the White House, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

It was perplexing and certainly disappointing, he added, given that President Biden put United States fighter aircraft up in the air in April to help shoot down hundreds of Iranian drones and missiles fired toward Israel.

"There's no other country that's done more, or will continue to do more, than the United States to help Israel defend itself," Kirby said. "So those comments were deeply disappointing and certainly vexing, given the amount of support that we have and will continue to provide."

The idea that we had stopped helping Israel with their self-defense needs is just not accurate, Kirby said, even with the pause put on the 2,000-pound bombs. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting, December 23rd, 2018 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Sullivan to meet with Israeli ministers

"We've made it clear at various levels, through various vehicles, our concerns over the content of that video," he said.

Kirby confirmed that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan would be meeting Thursday with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

Kirby did not have any updates on the progress of the ceasefire deal, saying Qatar and Egypt are still talking with Hamas to see if they can close whatever gaps still exist.