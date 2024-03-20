IDF, Shin Bet kill 90 terrorists in Shifa Hospital area

Over the past day, IDF troops, in cooperation with the Shin Bet, have eliminated dozens of terrorists and located weapons in the al-Shifa Hospital area while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, security forces have killed approximately 90 terrorists in the area, as well as questioned over 300 suspects near the compound, with the cooperation of Unit 504 from the Intelligence branch. Also, an additional 160 suspects have been transferred to Israeli territory for further questioning.

The announcement also stated that a launch was identified from northern Gaza toward the city of Sderot, which fell in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. In response, an IAF aircraft struck a Hamas shaft in the area of the launch, the added.

Operations in the last day expanded beyond the al-Shifa Hospital area

Additionally, snipers from the Nahal Brigade detected a terrorist threat in central Gaza and eliminated it.

Furthermore, IDF troops from the 215th combat brigade reportedly directed an IAF aircraft to strike and eliminate six terrorists. in Jabalya. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, March 20, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF troops also continued to operate in Khan Yunis. Soldiers from the 7th Armored Brigade combat team eliminated two terrorists and struck military sites in Al-Qarara in Khan Yunis. Additionally, an IAF aircraft struck a terrorist who was identified as loading weapons in the area, the military added.