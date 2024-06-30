Siblings of hostages rally in Tel Aviv, speak on possibility of some giving birth

A protest, attended by 130,000 people, was held at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday night in honor of ‘siblings in captivity’, with siblings of hostages speaking about their loved ones’ 267 days in captivity, calling for their immediate release.

Other protests were held outside Prime Minister Netanyahu’s houses in Caesarea and Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

Among the people who spoke at the rally in Tel Aviv was Reserve Captain Itai Geber, a student and evacuee from Kiryat Shmona, who told protesters that he was released two weeks ago from reserve fighting, having fought for 215 days.

“I admit, I am tired from months of activity and I would be happy to take time to digest this period, but - despite all the difficulty, I understand that I don't have a choice but to be here today,” he said, according to Walla. Hostage families speak at a rally in Tel Aviv, 29 July 2024. (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum, Paulina Patimer)

At an anti-government demonstration in Givatayim on Saturday evening, Danny Elgarat, brother of hostage 68-year-old Itzik Elgarat, suggested there may be hostages in Gaza who were raped and about to give birth.

"From what we know and think, there are hostages there who are pregnant. After nine months, they will give birth," Elgarat said. "Bibi [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] will soon announce the first child born in captivity in Gaza, a non-Jewish child," he added."

Of the 120 hostages, there are still 5 pairs of siblings being held captive, the hostage and missing families forum said.

The families of hostages, supporters and demonstrators called for a deal to release the hostages and to give those who are no longer alive a proper burial. Hostage families speak at a rally in Tel Aviv, 29 July 2024. (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum, Paulina Patimer)

Efrat Yahalomi, sister of French-Israeli hostage Ohad Yahalomi, kidnapped from Nir Oz, said, "Almost 9 months have passed, and I'm still standing here with a heavy heart, while you, Ohad, are still not here. You and our 119 other hostages - fathers, brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters - are still languishing in captivity, which is incredibly painful.”

She asked the Israeli and French governments to do “everything in their power” to return her brother, according to the missing families forum.

Liran Berman, brother of Gal and Ziv Berman, who were kidnapped from Kfar Aza: "Two pieces of my heart are now in Gaza, my Ziv and Gal, my little brothers. For almost nine months, I've missed you - every moment, every hour, every day, every week, and every month.”

Roni Adar, sister of Tamir Adar, whose body is being held in Gaza spoke of finding out her brother was murdered a few months ago. Tamir’s birthday would have been on Saturday, and he would have turned 39. “Tamir, last week, your eldest son Asaf celebrated his 8th birthday, and his wish was for the whole family to celebrate with him,” she said.

The siblings’ grandmother, Yaffa Adar was returned from captivity in a hostage deal with Hamas.

Roni and Shay Albag, sisters of Liri Albag, spoke to their sister and assured her they were “fighting” for her.

Protesters demonstrate outside PM houses

According to Israeli media sources, demonstrators lit a fire outside the Histadrut building [Trade Union Center] in Tel Aviv, and could be heard calling for Chairman of the Histadrut, Arnon Bar-David, to “shut down the economy” in order to secure the release of the hostages.

Israel Police Disturbances said that protesters "lit bonfires, tires and torches in the heart of the residential neighborhood, thus endangering those around them and themselves."

הפרות סדר במחאה בת"א - הובערו מדורות סמוך לבית ההסתדרות ובנייני מגוריםכמו בכל שבת, משטרת ישראל נערכה הערב לקראת הפגנה ותהלוכה שתואמה בהתאם למתווה שאושר מכיוון רחוב קפלן, סביב הקריהבניגוד למתווה, חלק מהמפגינים המשיכו את התהלוכה לכיוון בית ההסתדרות כאשר קומץ מפירי סדר הבעירו… pic.twitter.com/sAawTmLNfp — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) June 29, 2024

In a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, police officers were videoed arresting a protester and forcibly binding him to a car, according to N12.

In another video, a police officer can be heard telling a protester that he would “rape his mother”, according to Ynet.

Israel police responded to the incident saying: "The policeman's conduct at the scene is not in line with the norms of discourse and conduct expected of every policeman even in turbulent situations of this kind, so it will be examined and dealt with accordingly.”