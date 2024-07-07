Day of disruption: Protests to erupt around Israel marking 9 months since Oct. 7

Protest group are readying for a day of disruption that will begin Sunday, to mark nine months since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

They are planning to demonstrate in central locations across the country.

Amid the widespread protests, many companies and organizations announced that they would allow employees to work remotely or take part in protest actions.

The Free in Our Country organization stated that the protest will consist of three parts. The first will include protests and convoys across the country, from morning to afternoon. The protesters plan on blocking highways 2, 4, 1, and 5, throughout the morning.

In the second part of the day of disruption, demonstrations are planned at nine central junctions, calling for the return of the hostages. In the third part, marches are planned for Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Roadblock in Bet Kama junction. July 7, 2024. (credit: M. Tayar)

In Tel Aviv, a march with the families of the hostages will start from Begin Gate at the Kirya, and in Jerusalem there will be a march from Sacher Park to Gaza Street 35, where the protest will take place.

Events planned for the day of disruption

06:00 a.m. – Protest nine months since October 7 – Kibbutz Or Haner, Gaza border communities.

07:00 a.m. – Protest at Bilu junction.

08:00 a.m – Demonstration at Nahalal intersection

08:00 a.m – Activities in Hapil Junction in Tel Aviv

8:00 a.m. -–Demonstration at Cafe Shapira in Tel Aviv and a march to Kibbutz Galuyot

08:00 a.m. – Protest in front of the home of Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar David in Kiryat Ono calling for the shutdown of the economy.

10:00-08:00 a.m. – convoys across the country.

8:30 a.m. – Demonstration at the Herzliya-Ra'anana intersection (Route 531).

9:00 a.m. –Demonstration at the Beersheba Art Center intersection.

12:00 p.m. – Demonstration at the Matam intersection in Haifa.

12:00 p.m. – Demonstration at the Kaplan intersection in Tel Aviv.

16:00 p.m. – Weizmann Institute in Rehovot.

16:30 p.m. – The main high-tech protest – ReStartUp Nation in Sarona, Tel Aviv. From there, high-tech workers will join a march with other organizations.

16:30 p.m. – Marches in Tel Aviv to the Histadrut House.

17:30 p.m. – Protest under the banner "Enough hiding" in front of the Histadrut building in Tel Aviv.

18:30 p.m. – Demonstration at Begin Gate in Tel Aviv.

6:30 p.m. – Demonstration at Mesmia intersection

19:00 p.m. – Demonstration at Begin Gate in Tel Aviv led by families of hostages.

20:00 p.m. – A march will leave Begin Gate in Tel Aviv.

20:00 p.m. – A march will leave Gan Sacher in Jerusalem towards a demonstration in front of the Prime Minister's House at 35 Gaza Street.

Many organizations and hi-tech companies have said they would allow their employees to work remotely or participate in the protests.

DemocraTech, a group of hundreds of high-tech companies from all over Israel, released the following statement: "The most important issue for the State of Israel today is the return of the hostages, above all. We implore the government of Israel and its leader to show courage and leadership and speed up the negotiations to save our brothers and sisters from Hamas. Israeli society will never recover without their return. This Sunday we will mark nine months since the kidnap of Israeli men, women, and soldiers into the hell of Hamas. These nine months horribly symbolize the worst of all, for the young women who were raped in [Hamas] captivity. We have no more time to lose."