'A girl gave birth in captivity': Protesters mark fears of nine months of Hamas captivity

Thousands of protesters rallied and called for the return of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on Saturday evening, Israeli media reported.

Demonstrators gathered across numerous locations across Israel, including in the central protest location of Tel Aviv, alongside other cities and localities such as Jerusalem, Haifa, Caesarea, Emek Hefer, and Karkur.

Protesters at the Karkur junction, much like other protest locations on Saturday, dedicated the demonstration to the twelve women held hostage by Hamas.

Fears of pregnant hostages

Some carried signs stating, "A girl gave birth to a girl in captivity," as hostages mark nine months in captivity. Other demonstrators called for elections.

Ynet reported that approximately 2,000 protesters demonstrated in Caesarea, of which called for a hostage deal and immediate elections. Democracy Square in Tel Aviv in preparation for this evening's elections now protest. (credit: Omer Yelin)

A mass march also took place in Haifa and included representatives from several protest organizations, which also called for elections.