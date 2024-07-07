IAF strikes Khan Yunis municipality building, IDF kills over 30 Rafah terrorists

An Israel Air Force aircraft struck the Khan Yunis municipality building in the Gaza Strip during an overnight operation, the military said on Sunday.

The strike was carried out using intelligence information provided by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Southern Command.

Among other things, in the building was an operational shaft that was connected to an underground route that served as a meeting place for Hamas terrorists, the military noted.

Before the attack, the military carried out several steps to reduce potential harm to civilians, the IDF added.

IAF kills terrorist who launched rocket at Israeli territory

The IDF further noted that an IAF aircraft had eliminated the terrorist who carried out a launch on Saturday, which crossed into Israeli territory from Shejaia and landed in open territory in the Nahal Oz area. The structure from which the terrorist operated was also destroyed. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 7, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During one of the activities, paratroopers destroyed a mortar launcher, and fighters located weapons, among which were an RPG, grenade, and an improvised explosive device.

The IDF also added that troops of the 162nd Division continued fighting in the Rafah area, killing more than 30 terrorists in close-quarters combat and IAF strikes.

In Rafah, jets demolished a rocket launcher that had been ready for use.