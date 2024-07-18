Nine arrested in West Bank large-scale IDF overnight operation

IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police officers arrested nine wanted individuals during a large-scale overnight operation in villages near Highway 90 across the West Bank, the IDF announced on Thursday.

During the operation, IDF and Border Police forces interrogated dozens of suspects and gathered information in villages near Highway 90.

In the Etzion Brigade, forces discovered two pistols, arrested two wanted individuals and confiscated terror funds.

In Bani Na'im and Beit Kahil, fighters arrested two wanted individuals and found and confiscated two pistols. In Beit Liqya in the Ephraim Brigade and the village of Tell in the Samaria Brigade, four wanted individuals were arrested, two of whom were involved in inciting terrorism. Another wanted individual was arrested in Nablus. IDF making arrests of wanted individuals during an ovenright operation in the West Bank on July 18, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Weapons and wanted people arrested during the operation

"The arrested individuals and the confiscated weapons were transferred to the security forces for further processing. There were no casualties among our forces," the IDF said.

Since the beginning of the war, approximately 4,400 wanted individuals have been arrested throughout the West Bank and the Jordan Valley Division, with about 1,850 of them affiliated with the Hamas terror organization.