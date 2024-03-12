American-Israeli IDF soldier killed on Oct. 7, body held hostage by Hamas

Sergeant (Sgt.) Itay Chen, 19, from Netanya, was killed on October 7 with his body taken by Hamas, the IDF confirmed Tuesday.

Chen was a soldier in the 75th Batallion. His body remains in the hands of terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Biden says he's devastated to learn of killing of US-Israeli citizen on Oct. 7

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was devastated to learn that dual US-Israel citizen Itay Chen was killed in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.