Hezbollah’s predicament after Majdal Shams - analysis

The pro-Iranian Al-Mayadeen media usually boasts about Hezbollah’s attacks daily on its front page. In the wake of the Hezbollah rocket attack and massacre of children at Majdal Shams, the Hezbollah media machine has toned down its boasting. While Hezbollah has denied the July 27 attack on Majdal Shams, which murdered 12 children, it has continued to carry out small attacks on northern Israel. Hezbollah is in a predicament. It wants to show it is not deterred and that it is ready for escalation from Israel, but it also is worried about what might come next.

Evidence for Hezbollah’s concern can be found in the Iranian state media IRNA. This is another website that usually cheers Hezbollah’s claimed attacks. What are the headlines at IRNA on July 29? One of them describes how an Israeli expert has expressed concern about Hezbollah’s advanced weapons capabilities. This is messaging designed to show that Israel is worried.

This is designed to make the Iranian axis of proxy groups feel secure. Leaks to Al-Jarida media in Kuwait recently claimed Hezbollah has “electromagnetic” weapons that could harm Israel’s energy grid. This appears to be Hezbollah or Iranian propaganda. However, it could also reference Hezbollah’s doomsday tactic of seeking to go after Israeli energy and water infrastructure in case of escalation. This is one of these mutually assured destruction types of tactics.

The aftermath of a Hezbollah attack in the druze village of Majdal Shams, northern Israel, July 28, 2024 (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

Meanwhile, the Iranian media is also noting that the US is urging Hezbollah to only respond in a “limited” way to any Israeli response to Majdal Shams. This is designed to move the responsibility for response onto the Lebanese government so that Hezbollah can then pretend that it is not escalating due to being “held back” by Beirut. Everyone knows that Beirut does not restrain Hezbollah. Therefore, any report that pretends that the Lebanese government has any say in what Hezbollah does is designed to make it seem that Hezbollah is listening to the US. This is about posturing and positioning Hezbollah for the day after any kind of Israeli retaliation for Majdal Shams.

Turkey's threats to Israel

Lastly, IRNA is reporting that Turkey has threatened Israel with military action. The Iranian axis would like to drag Ankara into a wider war. Both Iran and Turkey back Hamas. Ankara does not back Hezbollah. However, Turkey doesn’t want Lebanon ruined in a major war. Therefore, it is interesting to see how Iran hopes Ankara might also play a role in reducing tensions in the region. Turkey’s president only knows how to use threats to reduce tensions, therefore the messaging is that Ankara could use military means against Israel. This is likely boasting, but it’s worth taking some of it seriously, if only because Iran takes it seriously.

Hezbollah is in a predicament now. In the wake of the murderous attack on Majdal Shams, the group denied its role. Then, it slowly eased itself back into attacks. It struck the Israeli community of Shtula on the Lebanese border on July 28 to show that it would continue its attacks. Then, on July 29, sirens sounded in the areas of Admit and Ya’ara in northern Israel.

The "IDF Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted a UAV that crossed from Lebanon toward the area of the Western Galilee,” the IDF said. In the afternoon more sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and communities nearby. This shows that Hezbollah is continuing its attacks. Hezbollah wants to return to the normal daily tit-for-tat clashes with Israel. This is what it calls the “equation.” It has launched some 6,000 rockets, drones, and missiles at Israel since October 8, when it began its attacks and backed the Hamas war on Israel. In essence, what this boils down to is around twenty projectiles fired every day at Israel, including rockets, anti-tank missiles, and drones. Hezbollah has been using more drones and also more Falaq-1 rockets, and other types of weapons in recent months.

Hezbollah’s predicament now is that it doesn’t want escalation. It doesn’t want a major war, but it wants the privilege to continue smaller attacks. It wants to maintain the “right” to attack most of northern Israel, up to a range of around ten miles. This is the “right” Hezbollah carved out since October 8 and which the international community now accepts. Any attempt by Israel to strike deep into Lebanon or eliminate more than one Hezbollah member a day in precision strikes is seen as “escalation.” This is what Hezbollah wants. Anything more and Hezbollah will be in a predicament of dragging Lebanon into a major war. So far, Hezbollah has mobilized the Lebanese government as a shield so it can continue its small attacks.