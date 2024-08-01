'Gaza's Osama Bin Laden': Politicians react to IDF confirmation of Deif's elimination

Israeli politicians were quick to react to the IDF's confirmation on Thursday that it had killed Mohammed Deif in the July 13 strike in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, depicting him marking an X on a photo of Hamas's military commander.

'The Osama Bin Laden of Gaza'

"Mohammed Deif, the ‘Osama Bin Laden of Gaza,’ was eliminated on 13.07.24. This is a significant milestone in the process of dismantling Hamas as a military and governing authority in Gaza and in the achievement of the goals of this war," Gallant wrote.

Muhammad Deif, the ‘Osama Bin Laden of Gaza,’ was eliminated on 13.07.24. This is a significant milestone in the process of dismantling Hamas as a military and governing authority in Gaza, and in the achievement of the goals of this war.The operation was conducted precisely and… pic.twitter.com/WCgL5fBkEC — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) August 1, 2024

"The operation was conducted precisely and professionally by the IDF and ISA. This operation reflects the fact that Hamas is disintegrating and that Hamas terrorists may either surrender or they will be eliminated," he added. Mohammad Deif (credit: ARAB MEDIA)

"Israel’s defense establishment will pursue Hamas terrorists - both the planners and the perpetrators of the 07.10 massacre. We will not rest until this mission is accomplished," Gallant concluded.

Opposition head Yair Lapid also commented on the announcement, writing on X, "I Congratulate the IDF, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the security forces, for the successful elimination of Mohammed Deif. An unprecedentedly important military achievement.

מברך את צה״ל, שב״כ וכוחות הביטחון, על חיסולו המוצלח של מוחמד דף. הישג צבאי חשוב מאין כמותו. את ההישגים הצבאיים צריך לתרגם להישגים מדיניים אסטרטגיים ולעשות הכל בשביל להשיב את החטופים הביתה. עכשיו. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) August 1, 2024

"The military achievements should be translated into strategic political achievements, and everything should be done to return the hostages home. now," he further noted.

Yisrael Beytenu's head, Avigdor Liberman, also shared a post in X, writing, "I congratulate and support the security forces for the successful operation that led to the killing of the mass-murderer Mohammed Deif.

אני מברך ומחזק את כוחות הביטחון על הפעולה המוצלחת שהובילה לחיסולו של רב המרצחים מוחמד דף. העוז, המקצועיות והנחישות שהפגינו הלוחמים הם עדות ליכולתנו לעמוד מול כל איום.אין מקום בעולם לאותם מחבלים מתועבים שטבחו, אנסו וחטפו יהודים בשבעה באוקטובר ועלינו לוודא שאף אחד מהם ימות מוות… — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) August 1, 2024

"The courage, professionalism, and determination demonstrated by the fighters are evidence of our ability to face any threat," Liberman noted.

"There is no place in the world for those despicable terrorists who massacred, raped, and kidnapped Jews on October 7, and we must make sure that none of them die a natural death," Liberman concluded.